Girl Scout cookies arrive in Western PA, deliveries to start soon

By Kelsey Rogers
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) — Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Western Pennsylvania, with deliveries to troops scheduled through March 25.

Deliveries had been delayed by several weeks due to production and transportation issues at Little Brownie Bakers, according to a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania. The cookies will be delivered to customers as troops receive them.

Girl Scouts asked for customers patience as they complete their deliveries.

If you are still interested in purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you can go to their website to find a troop near you.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

