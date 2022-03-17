Man arrested in shooting outside Downtown club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after he admitted to shooting a man after chasing him out of a Downtown Memphis club last month.

Jason Bell admitted to officers that he was intoxicated when he got into a fight with the victim and fired shots while chasing him out of Blind Bear on Main Street, according to court records.

Police say the incident began after a man was involved in a fight with several others at Blind Bear on Feb. 1. The victim told police several people assaulted him, knocking him to the ground and stomping on him.

As he ran out to his car, police say the suspects chased him and several shots were fired at him. The victim was struck in both of his legs.

Bell was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

