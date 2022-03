HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is offering military veterans the opportunity to learn more about the growing job market within agriculture. The business development venture, "Veterans in Agriculture," provides a free opportunity for military veterans, reservists, transitional active duty personnel and their spouses to learn about career options that focus on "technology and management systems for the production of food, medicine, consumer products, and energy," the website says.

