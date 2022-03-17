ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Cassie Has More Secrets as She Takes on 'Spy Novel' Life

By Stephanie Wenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, HBO Max released the new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming second season, which premieres on April 21. The Emmy-nominated series sees Kaley Cuoco return as jet-setting flight attendant Cassie Bowden. In season 1, Cassie got entangled with a passenger and woke up in a hotel room...

countryliving.com

'This Is Us' Fans, Milo Ventimiglia's New TV Show Character Is Nothing Like Jack Pearson

As the weather starts getting warmer, This Is Us fans know that they are getting closer to the end of the popular NBC drama. Although it’s difficult to imagine how the series will conclude the Pearson family’s multigenerational story, there are still a dozen new season 6 episodes to look forward to this spring. In the meantime, actor Milo Ventimiglia already has his next project lined up after he reads Jack’s last lines on the show — and it’s quite the change.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
WORLD
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Actor's Future on Show Uncertain, Set to Star in New CBS Pilot

Max Thieriot's future on SEAL Team is now uncertain after the actor was cast in Cal Fire, a new CBS pilot about firefighters. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season at Paramount+ and a movie is in development as well. Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, and the actor co-wrote the pilot with Grey's Anatomy veterans Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
TV SERIES
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
People

See the Engagement Ring Clayton Picked Out – But Didn't Propose with – on the Bachelor Finale

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor. Even if you're not a loyal member of Bachelor nation, you probably know that Clayton Echard's time as The Bachelor has been one of the most talked-about — and okay, dramatic — seasons ever. And while fans did not get a proposal, there is still a gorgeous engagement ring that deserves to be seen.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
KXLY

Thanksgiving with ‘This Is Us,’ Renée Zellweger Is ‘Pam,’ Julian McMahon Departs ‘Most Wanted,’ HBO’s ‘Undercurrent’

The final Thanksgiving-themed episode of This Is Us is a showcase for series star Mandy Moore. Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger camps it up in the Dateline-inspired limited series The Thing About Pam. Julian McMahon leaves FBI: Most Wanted after three seasons. An HBO documentary examines the disappearance and murder of journalist Kim Wall in Denmark.
NFL
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Anne Hathaway goes bold in colorful corset and pants for ‘WeCrashed’ press

Spotted in NYC: Anne Hathaway running circles around the fashion competition. For an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Tuesday to promote “WeCrashed,” her new Apple TV+ series co-starring Jared Leto, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress donned a dizzying, colorful corset and matching trousers by Christopher John Rogers. Hathaway’s wide-legged look was completely covered in polka dots in every shade of the rainbow, and she even layered a matching jacket on top for added punch. While the star’s playful pants are sold out at present, her bustier top ($2,195) is still available, as are a floor-length skirt ($4,250) and cargo trousers ($1,951)...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Notorious Ax Murderer for New Hulu Series

Jessica Biel has transformed into a notorious ax murderer for a new Hulu series, and fans can check out the first teaser trailer for the series right now. Biel is starring in Candy, a true-crime biopic about Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was put on trial in 1980, for the murder of her friend Betty Gore. The haunting trailer reveals Biel's physical transformation into Montgomery, which includes a curly-hair perm wig and large glasses.
TV SERIES
ABC 4

Derek and Julianne Hough honor legendary films

Just in Time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we’re catching up with Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer, Derek Hough. He’s recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances in a New One-Hour Special on ABC called Step Into The Movies. He joined us live to tell us all about it.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS

