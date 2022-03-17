ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

BITS & BYTES: Daniel Chester French documentary premiere; AIRY community arts event; Monterey Dems caucus; Climate Justice Teach-in; Kids Need Music benefit concerts

By Amy Krzanik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, will mark the centennial anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial with the premiere of a documentary film that explores the life and work of Daniel Chester French (1850–1931), sculptor of the iconic Abraham Lincoln seated beneath architect Henry Bacon’s Parthenon-inspired...

The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
Community Policy