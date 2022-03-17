BITS & BYTES: Daniel Chester French documentary premiere; AIRY community arts event; Monterey Dems caucus; Climate Justice Teach-in; Kids Need Music benefit concerts
STOCKBRIDGE — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, will mark the centennial anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial with the premiere of a documentary film that explores the life and work of Daniel Chester French (1850–1931), sculptor of the iconic Abraham Lincoln seated beneath architect Henry Bacon’s Parthenon-inspired...theberkshireedge.com
Comments / 0