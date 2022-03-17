ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Charlotte Flair Thinks the WWE Hall of Fame Will Eventually Needs Its Own ‘Flair Wing’

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Hindustan Times recently spoke to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke about not feeling the pressure of being compared to her father, wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She...

411mania.com

Comments / 2

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
The Spun

Look: The Rock Reacts To Scott Hall Being On Life Support

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a message of support to Scott Hall following Sunday’s heartbreaking news. Earlier on Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Hall, one of the most-beloved wrestlers in WWE history, is on life support. The 63-year-old Hall of Famer, who also wrestled by the...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Undertaker Names One WWE Superstar He Believes Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.
WWE
Wrestling World

Killer Kross and Scarlett Speak About Life After WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke about their life after quitting the WWE. Before joining the WWE, they were a part of Impact Wrestling. Scarlett stated that they will not ever return to Impact Wrestling. She spoke about it during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner. “We’re never...
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Tries to Impale Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with a Forklift on SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and he started talking trash immediately about Brock Lesnar, specifically him giving Lesnar a brutal and bloody beatdown at Madison Square Garden. Then Paul Heyman showed Reigns his phone and revealed that Lesnar's plane was grounded after a weather issue in Saskatchewan, and so Lesnar will not be at SmackDown for their planned face-to-face. The crowd started chanting "we want Lesnar" and Reigns looked a little confused, saying "Charlotte, trust me I understand, I fulfill my obligations, I want Brock to be here as well."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
WWE
Wrestling World

Raquel Gonzalez is injured

One of the characters of the female universe of NXT who in the last period has had a resounding success, certainly responds to the name of Raquel Gonzalez, an athlete who grew up under the protective wing of Triple H, presented to the general public in 2017 and who then rose again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Is there a new opponent for Becky Lynch?

Tenille Dashwood, better known as Emma in WWE, is the current IMPACT duo champion, but in the company of McMahons she has experienced many ups and downs, certainly highs at NXT more than anything else, in fact, she fought against Paige in the first NXT Women's Championship match. Unfortunately, the...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Following his win over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a possible reason for this is because Punk is currently filming the second season of the Starz series Heels. Filming is expected to last several weeks. Punk plays Ricky Rabies on the show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Reveals Injury Status, Says He Isn’t Retired

He’ll be back. Retirement is a weird thing in wrestling, as it is rare for a wrestler to ever truly walk away from wrestling as a whole. There is always the chance to see someone get back in the ring for a one off appearance or one final run, which can take some fans by surprise. Now another wrestler who seemed like he might have been done has clarified his status and explained where he has been.
WWE

