2022 has seen its fair share of salad recalls. Food & Wine reports that back at the beginning of February, a number of salad mixes sold under major brands like Dole and Kroger were recalled as a result of officials finding listeria cultures in the products. A new salad concern has recently arisen, and this time, Trader Joe's is in the spotlight. According to USA Today, the grocery chain has recalled its Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing after an issue with the salad dressing came to light.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO