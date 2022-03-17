Tribune picks up eight awards in Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest

Michigan Press Association ((Michigan Press Association))

The Huron Daily Tribune picked up eight individual awards in the Michigan Press Association's 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were announced following a virtual presentation March 17. An in-person awards ceremony was previously scheduled and canceled due to the pandemic.

Tribune Assistant Editor Scott Nunn earned a first place in news enterprise reporting for his story " Establishing the Base in Bad Axe ."

Nunn collaborated with reporters Mark Birdsall and Robert Creenan to cover the tornadoes that hit Port Austin , a story which earned them first place in the spot news category.

He also earned a first place for best editorial for his piece on the Tribune's Insider section, and honorable mention in the feature story category for his story on ammunition shortages .

Birdsall earned a first and second place for best sports column. His piece on the Cass City softball team deserving better earned him the top prize, while the one he penned on the Cleveland Indians changing their name took second.

He also earned an honorable mention for sports feature for his story on USA's Brynn Polega .

Former Tribune intern Teresa Homsi earned a second place in the feature photo category for her photo of storm clouds brewing off of Port Austin.