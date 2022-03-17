ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes for 33 points in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

LaVine totaled 33 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jaylen Morris: Goes for 16 points

Morris delivered 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against Stockton. Morris looked impressive defensively but also managed to leave his mark on the offensive end of the court. He's now scored 14 or more points in five of his last seven appearances.
NBA
Zach Lavine
NBC Chicago

Bulls Must Adapt to Defensive Pressure on DeRozan, LaVine

PHOENIX — DeMar DeRozan said he isn’t tired mentally or physically, embraces the challenge of doing his part to right the Chicago Bulls’ ship and is spreading the message that adversity builds character to his teammates. “I’m a guy who loves a challenge. When things get rough,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB

Community Policy