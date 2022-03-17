ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, MI

Irish orchestra saves ‘shortest’ St. Patty’s Day parade

By Gabrielle Phifer, Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjO4s_0eiFAmNo00

CONKLIN, Mich. (WOOD) — The world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade for 2022 is in the books. But it almost went without music this morning until a local group answered the call for help.

The Conklin, Michigan, St. Patrick’s Day parade only lasts a quarter-mile, starting at the intersection of Main Street and Miller and ending at Conklin Bar, not even a block down. It lasts a whole five minutes, from 10:55 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hundreds of people of all ages came up for this year’s parade from all over West Michigan to participate in the annual tradition that dates back to 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xj21_0eiFAmNo00
Bobbi Sabine of Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra in Conklin, Michigan’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. (March 17, 2022)

On Wednesday, the bar sent a frantic call for musicians after a last-minute cancellation. But Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra saved the day, providing music for the event.

“We weren’t planning on coming — still a little COVID paranoid — but when Mark needed help, these people have appreciated his support over all the years, and we were really happy to step up and make some music for the parade,” said Bobbi Sabine of the Tiki O’Riley Irish Orchestra.

The festivities continued Thursday night at Conklin bar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Tiki Bar#Irish#Conklin Bar#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

Ask Ellen: Can a below zero wind chill change rain to snow?

Wind frequently impacts the way our temperatures feel in Michigan. The colder the initial temperature or the faster the wind, the lower the wind chill value will go. Wind chill can be dangerous at times. In fact, a colder wind chill can lead to faster onset of conditions like frostbite or hypothermia.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy