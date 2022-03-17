ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

STEM school seeking students for 2022-2023 year

By Dave Sess
 3 days ago

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBNF) – The Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy is one of 85 designated STEM schools across the state. It’s accepting applications for students entering grades 7-11 who want to gear up for careers after graduation.

The school has three pathways–health, design and digital.

Lowellville Schools closer to naming new superintendent

The IMPACT Academy is holding an information session on Wednesday so prospective students can learn more about it, and how it can help them have a better education for their future.

“With the IMPACT Academy, we focus on hands-on delivery of education. We want to do real-life world examples where students problem solve and form groups. We want them to communicate, collaborate, be creative, and be critical thinkers, so when they go out into the real world, they can apply those four skills and make them be successful employees,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kent Polen.

The information session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the conference room at the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center, 436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd. Lowellville.

