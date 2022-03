"In Britain, Peaky Blinders inspires a zeal that is usually the preserve of science fiction and fantasy vehicles," says The New York Times' Desiree Ibekwe. One group of fans, a trio of friends, calls itself the Birmingham Peaky Blinders. "Across Britain, fans of the show meet up, host weddings and sometimes stage re-enactments, all dressed as characters based on real gang members who apparently got their name from the razor blades they would sew into their peaked caps," says Ibekwe, noting that "despite inhabiting characters who have been criticized in the past for their violent version of masculinity, the Birmingham Peaky Blinders say that bloodshed is one aspect of the show that they do not recreate."

