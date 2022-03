Skye Nicolson is living up to her early career promise to make up for lost time. On the heels of a successful pro debut earlier this month in the U.S., Nicolson will travel to jolly old England for her second pro fight. A quarterfinalist for Australia in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Nicolson is confirmed to appear on the undercard of a March 26 event at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The show is headlined by local hero Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7KOs) in a bid to become two-time IBF featherweight titlist in a rematch with defending titleholder Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30KOs).

