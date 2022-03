Up to 200 workers will be out of work or can relocate to Texas when an East Oakland foundry closes beginning this spring, officials with the company McWane announced recently. McWane does business as AB&I Foundry, located at 7825 San Leandro St., near the Oakland Coliseum. AB&I is the largest manufacturer of cast iron soil pipe and fittings in the western U.S., and has been in Oakland since 1906, according to the company’s Facebook page.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO