There are many reasons to love Andrew Garfield. He makes for a positively amazing Spidey, he's a vocal ally of the LGBTQ community, he happens to be a mega-talented actor — the list goes on. But one of the things that stands out the most is how he embraces that at his core, he is a down-to-earth, ordinary guy. Take away the glitz and glamour of award shows and magazine cover stories and he really isn't that different from the rest of us: He checks his phone first thing every morning, he doesn't like lifting weights or going to the gym, and just like many of us with busy work schedules, the "Spider-Man" star orders food with DoorDash.

