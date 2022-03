Make no mistake about it, the format of a college football spring game benefits the offense. Often a battle of athleticism between wide receivers and cornerbacks while quarterbacks can’t be tackled, it’s difficult to take too much away from a glorified spring scrimmage. While easy to focus on the Missouri offense — a unit that includes Luther Burden, two competing quarterbacks and transfer running back Nathaniel Peat, among others — there were several defenders that made their mark in Saturday’s Missouri football spring game on...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO