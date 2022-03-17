ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?

As was immediately pointed out on the broadcast, it looked like Bynum kicked his leg out to draw the foul. Many online agreed.

However, if you ignore the awkward landing - Bynum pretty clearly stuck his right leg out - Wilson pretty clearly made contact with Bynum's upper body, which was not sticking out.

To this unbiased observer (I picked SDSU, but haven't won a pool in 20 years so I promise I'll live with the result), it looked like they both did something illegal. Bynum stuck his leg out and Wilson also would have fouled him if he hadn't done anything out of the ordinary.

Does that make it right? Can you even call a double-foul there? All that really matters is that you can't un-bust a bracket.

Brandon Pono
1d ago

they won by 9. that's how it ended. there's no controversy in a call that does not alter the outcome of a game. stop writing fake headlines.

The Big Lead

Three Landing Spots For Erin Andrews If She Leaves Fox

The last few weeks have been absolutely crazy in the sports media world due to NFL broadcasters hitting free agency and potentially changing networks. The next up on that list might be Erin Andrews, whose contract is about to be up according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. As...
NFL
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley: Judy Jetson Was a 'Hot Chick;' Also Would Have Taken Betty Rubble to the Prom

Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia last night and surely enjoyed the experience of sitting on the bench as his current team destroyed his old one to silence a crowd that came out in droves for the expressed purpose of heckling him. The best studio crew in television was on hand to react for TNT and, because you simply cannot script Charles Barkley, conversation shifted from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to ... remembering some cartoon gals.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
