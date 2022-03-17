Redfin: Median home sales price rises at record rate

A record 6 million, or 8.2%, of U.S. homes were valued at $1 million or more in February, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. , a near doubling from the 3.5 million homes worth at least $1 million in pre-pandemic February 2019. The surge in values comes as the number of homes for sale during the four weeks ended Feb. 27 tumbled 50% from two years ago to a record low of 456,000, which helped lift the median U.S. home-sale price 33% to a record $363,975. The San Francisco Bay Area led with the highest percentage of million-dollar homes, as nearly 90% of properties in both San Francisco and San Jose reached that threshold. The biggest increase in the number of million-dollar homes was in Anaheim, Calif., as the percentage of homes that reached that threshold nearly doubled in two years to 55.3% from 27.2%. "The surge in housing values has turned many homeowners into millionaires, but has pushed homeownership out of reach for a lot of other Americans," said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. "Incomes have increased, but not as fast as home prices, which means many people are stuck renting or have to move somewhere more affordable if they want to buy a home." Meanwhile, Redfin shares have plunged 52.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO