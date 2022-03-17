Great Bend Middle School hosting Spring Expo
After a two-year hiatus, Great Bend Middle School is eager to showcase student learning at the 2022 Spring Expo scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 6:30 – 8 pm in the GBMS gym. The...greatbendpost.com
