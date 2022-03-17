Great Bend Middle School hosting Spring Expo

A group of local high school and middle school students attended Wednesday's meeting of the Barton County Commission to let commissioners know what they are doing to cut down on teen smoking and vaping. The students are part of a youth-led organization called the Youth Crew. They talked about their visit to the State Capitol on March 3 for "Take Down Tobacco Day" where they met with the county's state legislators.

