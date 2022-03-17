ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Middle School hosting Spring Expo

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a two-year hiatus, Great Bend Middle School is eager to showcase student learning at the 2022 Spring Expo scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 6:30 – 8 pm in the GBMS gym. The...

greatbendpost.com

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates Dropping 22 with ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador Club joined Melissa Ewing of Dropping 22, 916 Williams in Great Bend to celebrate the new non-profit joining the Chamber. Dropping 22 is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving Veterans, First Responders, Active Military Members, and their families through free therapeutic...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

PBS program to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Jonathan Pike with The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, March 22 at 7 PM and will focus on exercise, fitness and nutrition. Doctors on Call is a program that...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC provides path to often forgotten job

Barton Community College is offering a one-semester course that can lead to a good-paying job as a scale technician. The course prepares students to install, repair and certify commercial and noncommercial scales. Dr. Vic Martin, agriculture instructor at the college, explained why scale technicians are needed. "If you go to...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Turf at Hays complex will be ready for summer ball

A $1.8 million artificial turf project is nearing completion at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex. The turf should be ready for play when the season starts later this spring. Jeff Boyle, Hays parks director, said installation of the turf has gone smoothly. New shade structures, scoreboards and a new playground area have...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

First 'Pints & Politics' in Barton County April 13

Pints & Politics brings the business community together to discuss current and future political topics that impact our community and businesses. This freewheeling discussion takes place in a social, happy hour atmosphere at Dry Lake Brewing, 1305 Main Street in Great Bend on April 13. Chat and chew over Pints...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County students concerned about vaping

A group of local high school and middle school students attended Wednesday's meeting of the Barton County Commission to let commissioners know what they are doing to cut down on teen smoking and vaping. The students are part of a youth-led organization called the Youth Crew. They talked about their visit to the State Capitol on March 3 for "Take Down Tobacco Day" where they met with the county's state legislators.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Perfect time to visit Eagle Radio's Home & Garden show

The doors to Eagle Radio's 4th annual Home and Garden Show open at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The show is presented this year by Comfort Pro. Eagle Radio's General Manager Matt Althouse says you will want to attend the show if you're ready to start a new project or you just want to get some ideas to improve your home.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

