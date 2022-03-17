ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Jeff Newman Named Chairman of the Delray Medical Center Governing Board

Cover picture for the articleMarch 17th 2022 – Dr. Jeff Newman, medical director of cardiothoracic surgery at Delray Medical Center, is appointed Chairman of the hospital’s Governing Board for the 2022-2023 calendar year. Dr. Newman has been on the medical staff at Delray Medical Center for over 25 years. He earned...

