Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley, the former KISS member known as the Spaceman, performed March 13 at the Hal Rogers Center (The Forum) in Hazard. While in Hazard, Frehley performed several songs including “Rip It Out;” “Parasite;” “Strutter;” “Emerald;” “Rocket Ride;” “Rock Soldiers;” “Never Life/Good Times;” “Detroit Rock City;” “Hard Times;” “NYG;” “Strange Ways;” “Shock Me/Solo;” “Cold Gin/Diamond;” and “Deuce.” The concert was part of Frehley’s 2022 tour, and the Hazard event was his smallest venue performance of the year.

HAZARD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO