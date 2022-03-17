March Madness prediction: St. Mary’s should send their First Round opponent home

March Madness stalwart Indiana comes off of a successful First Four game against Wyoming to take on the St. Mary’s Gaels. The ever-popular 5 vs. 12 matchup is a common upset pick for brackets.

With Saint Mary’s only two-point favorites and Indiana having played Tuesday, we will see if Indiana is refreshed and ready to play Thursday.

The game will start at 7:20 p.m. ET on TBS. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Saint Mary’s is a -145 moneyline favorite in this contest.

Provided by BetMGM

Spread : Indiana +2.5 vs. Saint Mary’s -2.5

Moneyline : Indiana +120 | Saint Mary’s -145

Total : Over/Under 125.5

Gametime : 7:20 p.m. est

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream : March Madness Live App, Sling TV,

Anthony Leal of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Wyoming Cowboys 66-58 in the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.Getty Images

Don’t be fooled by the brand name. Wyoming should have already sent the Hoosiers home. Though Trayce Jackson-Davis was brilliant in the First Four, Indiana wouldn’t have advanced if the Cowboys didn’t commit an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers and freshman Jordan Geronimo didn’t nearly quadruple his scoring average. Indiana enjoys a rock fight, but Saint Mary’s does it better than almost any other team. In its recent win over Gonzaga, it held the best offense in the country to 58 points, while limiting leading-scorers Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren to six points each. When the Gaels force anyone but Jackson-Davis to beat them, Indiana won’t have an answer.