ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

March Madness prediction: St. Mary’s should send their First Round opponent home

By Erich Richter
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

March Madness stalwart Indiana comes off of a successful First Four game against Wyoming to take on the St. Mary’s Gaels. The ever-popular 5 vs. 12 matchup is a common upset pick for brackets.

With Saint Mary’s only two-point favorites and Indiana having played Tuesday, we will see if Indiana is refreshed and ready to play Thursday.

The game will start at 7:20 p.m. ET on TBS. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Saint Mary’s is a -145 moneyline favorite in this contest.

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s odds

Provided by BetMGM

Spread : Indiana +2.5 vs. Saint Mary’s -2.5

Moneyline : Indiana +120 | Saint Mary’s -145

Total : Over/Under 125.5

Betting on March Madness 2022?

How to watch No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s

Gametime : 7:20 p.m. est

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream : March Madness Live App, Sling TV,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHlEV_0eiF43Xv00 Anthony Leal of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Wyoming Cowboys 66-58 in the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.Getty Images St. Mary’s vs. Indiana prediction No. 5 St. Mary’s (-2) over No. 12 Indiana

Don’t be fooled by the brand name. Wyoming should have already sent the Hoosiers home. Though Trayce Jackson-Davis was brilliant in the First Four, Indiana wouldn’t have advanced if the Cowboys didn’t commit an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers and freshman Jordan Geronimo didn’t nearly quadruple his scoring average. Indiana enjoys a rock fight, but Saint Mary’s does it better than almost any other team. In its recent win over Gonzaga, it held the best offense in the country to 58 points, while limiting leading-scorers Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren to six points each. When the Gaels force anyone but Jackson-Davis to beat them, Indiana won’t have an answer.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

March Madness Second-Round Saturday NCAA Picks & Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The top betting sites aren’t expecting many close second-round games Saturday in March Madness betting, with just a pair of games having favorites of less than five points. The Cinderella Watch will turn to Richmond, New Mexico State and Saint Peter’s as the double-digit seeds look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

March Madness 2022 live: NCAA Women's Tournament first round scores, updates, upsets for Saturday's games

We're deep into the first round of the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament, and while there's be chalk at the very top of the bracket, there are multiple double-digit seeds into the second round. Two 10-seeds (Creighton, South Dakota), two 11-seeds (Villanova and Princeton), and two 12-seeds (Florida Gulf Coast and Belmont) are all still dancing after their first games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

March Madness Odds: Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/19/2022

The Saint Mary’s Gaels are set to face the UCLA Bruins. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Saint Mary’s UCLA prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WDBO

Coach K's last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run, beating Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches' bittersweet final tussle. Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks against the spread, odds in Sunday's Round 2 games

March Madness and the marathon of the 2022 NCAA Tournament rolls on into Sunday with 16 teams in action and only eight spots left in this year's Sweet 16. With the bracket slowly taking shape after a frenetic Saturday where eight teams secured spots in the second weekend, Sunday marks the final day of this season's opening weekend with a loaded slate set to get underway just after noon on the East Coast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
St. Mary
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

A true March Madness moment as Terrell Owens makes an appearance

Expect the unexpected they say when it comes to March Madness. With brackets busted by upsets and game winners, any college basketball fan would tell you that’s just the norm. But fans were not expecting to see one of NFL’s greatest wide receivers Terrell Owens shaking pompoms with cheerleaders...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy