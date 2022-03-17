'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game

March 17 (UPI) -- A group of nine, teenage camp counselors must deal with crazy locals and a deadly predator in the first trailer for upcoming horror video game, The Quarry.

David Arquette stars as Chris, an authority figure who warns the group to not stay another night at Hackett's Quarry summer camp after their car won't start in the clip released on Thursday.

Chris warns the counselors to stay indoors at the lodge for the rest of the night and to not let anyone in or out.

The game's cast also features other Hollywood stars such as Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Evan Evagora, Halston Sage, Justice Smith, Miles Robbins, Siobhan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Zach Tinker, Ethan Suplee, Grace Zabriskie, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye and Ted Raimi.

The Quarry hails from developer Supermassive Games, the makers behind teen-horror slasher game Until Dawn.

Players will make choices throughout the cinematic game that determines how the story unfolds and which characters survive the night. Players can also enjoy the experience with up to seven friends in online play.

The Quarry will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on June 10.