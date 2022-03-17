US company raises money for Ukraine war victim with Zelensky ‘Lego’ figures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a larger-than-life figure amid the Russian invasion — and Lego-style figurines created in his likeness have quickly sold out in the US.

Chicago-based toy company Citizen Brick created the figures of the bedraggled leader in his signature green duds to help raise money for the victims of the ongoing war.

The initiative raised $16,540, all of which was donated to the charity group Direct Relief in its efforts to send medical supplies to those in need in Ukraine.

In addition to the miniature Zelenskys, which sold for $100 each, Citizen Brick manufactured tiny Molotov cocktails featuring the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Those were sold at $5 a pop.

The online sale was held on March 5 and supplies vanished almost immediately.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated to yesterday’s fundraiser for Ukraine,” the company said on Instagram .

“Through the sale of the President Zelenskyy minifigs (and Molotov Cocktails, which got our last post pulled down. Go figure.) we we [sic] able to raise $16,540!!!” it said.

“As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately. We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 hrs, with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print. We know there were some folks who tried to get one and couldn’t. We hope they’ll consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless,” the company added.⁠

Direct Relief says it has sent more than $26 million in medical aid to Ukraine in the past six months, according to Plastics Today .

On its official Instagram page, Ukraine asked Lego to “reserve some bricks for us, we will need them to rebuild our cities and villages.”

Citizen Brick owner Joe Trupia reportedly told Motherboard that his workers were “scrambling to make another batch since this got picked up on the Ukrainian Instagram page.”

Meanwhile, the Danish toy giant Lego itself has donated $16.5 million in relief efforts to Ukraine, according to Design Boom .