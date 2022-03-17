ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield hits Nashville with wife Emily as Browns drama swirls

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Baker Mayfield appeared to be far away from the drama in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The embattled Browns quarterback – who penned a cryptic note Tuesday amid ongoing “uncertainties” about his NFL future before a Browns official said on Wednesday the team wants “an adult” at quarterback – was seen enjoying a Morgan Wallen concert with wife Emily in Nashville, according to social media posts.

The couple was seen singing along in Instagram stories shared by comedian Theo Von, who tagged Bridgestone Arena in a post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Td7Zu_0eiF3vrb00
Baker Mayfield and wife Emily appeared to take in a concert on WednesdayInstagram/Theo Von

It’s been an eventful week for Mayfield , whose team met with estranged Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday. But the race for Watson’s services appear to now be down to three NFC South teams: the Saints, Falcons, and Panthers.

Earlier in the week, Mayfield, who was selected first overall by the Browns in 2018, penned a heartfelt message to the city of Cleveland in response to the Watson meeting. Many believed it to be a goodbye letter.

“The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield, 26, wrote in the message shared to his social media pages .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTjxj_0eiF3vrb00 The Mayfields (right) enjoyed the show with pals in NashvilleInstagram/Carly Whiting Teller

“This is not a message of hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” he continued, later adding: “I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting god’s plan throughout this process.”

Although there has been chatter of a potential divorce , the Browns still view Mayfield as their quarterback moving ahead, NFL Network reported on Thursday. In the same breath, however, the franchise apparently told the quarterback’s camp at this month’s Scouting Combine “they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Watson has not yet made a decision about his next landing spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQjxy_0eiF3vrb00
Ahead of the concert this week, Mayfield wrote what many believed to be a goodbye letter to ClevelandGetty Images

No matter what Mayfield’s next step is, favorite fan Emily will surely be by his side.

The couple has been married since 2019 and together wavered a difficult storm in Cleveland last season. Not only did Mayfield play through injury, but the quarterback and his family received death threats after a brutal Christmas Day loss to the Packers.

A month later, Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery . He thanked fans for their support, noting this past season “hasn’t been very easy” on him or his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLIn5_0eiF3vrb00
Emily and Baker Mayfield have been married since 2019Instagram/Emily Mayfield

“Now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said in an Instagram video posted in January. “This is not the end of my story, it’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that it’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of, and it’ll make me a better person.”

The timetable for Mayfield’s recovery is slated to be four to six months, per ESPN. It just remains to be seen if the quarterback will be suiting up for the Browns again.

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Von
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Bridgestone Arena#Wednesdayinstagram#Texans#Nfc South#The Saints Falcons#Panthers#Nashvilleinstagram
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly discussing Baker Mayfield trade with Colts

Deshaun Watson has touched down in Cleveland, effectively marking the end of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield may not have to travel far for his next NFL stop, however. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Friday that the Browns are having discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible Mayfield trade. The Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy