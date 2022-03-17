Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me reminiscing wistfully on my time at MinnPost — as they say in the industry, I have some “personal news” for you all. This Friday marks my last official day as MinnPost’s Washington Correspondent. I have had an incredible time sending the news from D.C. back to my home state, and I have especially enjoyed getting to know D.C. Memo readers and hearing from many of you every week. To that end, I won’t be fully saying goodbye just yet: Although my other reporting will cease, I will continue to write a weekly Memo until MinnPost finds my replacement. Thank you all for your encouragement (and occasional criticism!). Reader emails mean a lot more to reporters than you may think, and that has made my time at MinnPost even more enjoyable.

