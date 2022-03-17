ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Correspondent

MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago

MinnPost is seeking a Washington correspondent. As our D.C.-based reporter, your primary responsibility will be to keep tabs on Minnesota’s 10-member congressional delegation and other Minnesotans making news in the capital, along with assessing the impact of national issues on Minnesota. We give our journalists the freedom to...

www.minnpost.com

MinnPost

Legislative efforts to require prosecutions gets pushback from county attorneys

For the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “Minnesota county attorneys could face misdemeanor charges if they opt not to prosecute in felony cases where they have enough evidence to establish probable cause under a proposal up for consideration at the Capitol. The bill is one of a set aimed at pushing prosecutors to bring charges — and in many cases stiff ones — for those believed to have committed violent crimes. … County attorneys, along with Democrats on the panel, said they would cause problems for attorneys who are already asked to prioritize certain cases over others due to limited resources.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The imperative of permanent protection for the Boundary Waters wilderness

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s recent cancellation of two federal mining leases in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota was a clear affirmation of the rule of law – the prior administration had illegally renewed the leases in favor of a Chilean mining conglomerate – and of the imperative to protect America’s most popular wilderness area. The cancellation also signaled that the pieces could very soon be in place to provide this national treasure the permanent protection that it deserves.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz proposes $500 direct payments to Minnesotans

Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Previously, he had proposed payments of $175 to 300. Approximately 1,300 ethics complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that were filed in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police have been dismissed by the city’s Ethical Practices Board.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

How often planes hit birds (and other animals) in Minnesota

Ever hear a small thump as you’re taking off in an airplane? It might have been a bird. Since 1990, the Federal Aviation Administration has recorded more than 2,570 “wildlife strikes,” or instances of planes hitting animals, at Minnesota airports. The data show collisions with all manner of fauna: mostly small to medium-sized birds, but also bats, coyotes, foxes, deer and one unfortunate muskrat.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Legislative auditor: DEED effective at preventing unemployment fraud

A report from the legislative auditor found that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development was effective at preventing fraud in the unemployment insurance system, even with increased demand on the system during the pandemic. The Star Tribune compiled a list of the top 100 emitters of greenhouse gas...
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis teachers strike moves into second week

Mara Klecker writes for the Star Tribune: “Negotiations continue on Monday between the Minneapolis school district and its teachers union as the group’s strike stretches into a new school week. After weekend mediation sessions, district and union leaders both say they want to end the strike quickly. District officials said their latest offer represents a ‘financial limit.’ … In a brief news conference on Sunday, four school board members spoke about the district’s latest offers and pointed to what they say are financial burdens the state has put on its public schools.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Heat pumps could be part of the solution to decarbonizing Minnesota and addressing climate change

In Europe, the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered not only a huge refugee crisis, but a push for climate action. While hopes for peace rely on the harsh sanctions placed on Russia, these financial measures are undermined every day by the natural gas which, even now, flows through Ukrainian pipelines from Russia to the rest of Europe. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that the reliance on Russian gas is helping them stay in the war.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Frey announces new search warrant policy for Minneapolis

A WCCO-TV story says, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Monday afternoon a proposed policy that will significantly change the police department’s warrant and entry policy, including the prohibition of no-knock, no-announcement search warrants. ‘This is the most forward-thinking policy in the country,’ Frey said in a press conference. Frey says the proposed policy change includes applying for these types of warrants in another jurisdiction.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The many scientific pursuits of University of Minnesota grad Laura Linton

In 1879, scientists at the University of Minnesota asked chemistry student Laura Linton to analyze rock samples that had been collected along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Her research identified a previously unknown mineral, which her professors named “lintonite” in recognition of her work. Linton went on to become a chemistry and physics teacher, a research chemist, and, after earning a medical degree at the age of forty-seven, the supervising physician of the women’s ward at Rochester State Hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Politico: Carnahan weighing run in First Congressional District

Politico reported that former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is considering a run for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The seat is vacant following the death of Carnahan’s husband, Rep. Jim Hagedorn. In an interview with Sahan Journal, Minneapolis School Board Chair Kim Ellison...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Assistant public defenders in Minnesota authorize strike

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes : “Assistant public defenders and staff in Minnesota authorized a strike in a vote announced Thursday, after they rejected contract offers from the state. Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 700 employees of the Minnesota Board of Public Defense, said in a statement that workers ‘are sounding the alarm as the state continues to fall short on its efforts to reform its broken criminal justice system.’ They represent 80 to 90 percent of people charged with a crimes in Minnesota. The union planned to file its intent to strike Thursday and there will be a mandatory 10-day “cooling off period” when they’ll go back to the bargaining table with the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Editor

MinnPost is seeking an experienced and ambitious editor to lead our newsroom into the next chapter of its evolution as an indispensable source for thoughtful, nonpartisan news coverage and further establish MinnPost as an essential community asset. In this role, you’ll set an editorial strategy that centers the needs of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Why Don Samuels decided to run against Ilhan Omar

The race for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, is shaping up to be one of the state’s most interesting in the 2022 midterms. Omar is already facing several Republican candidates — Royce White, Cicely Davis and Shukri Abdirahman — but as of this week, Omar has a new challenger from her own party.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Striking teachers, Minneapolis officials remain at impasse

MPR’s Tim Nelson, Andrew Krueger and Jon Collins report: “Minneapolis public school leaders and district teachers remained at an impasse over a new contract Wednesday morning as schools stayed closed and picket lines stayed up in the district’s first strike in more than 50 years. Union leaders said they’ll be back at the bargaining table with the school district at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss next steps in mediation on the second day of a strike that’s canceled classes for more than 30,000 students.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Inappropriation

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me reminiscing wistfully on my time at MinnPost — as they say in the industry, I have some “personal news” for you all. This Friday marks my last official day as MinnPost’s Washington Correspondent. I have had an incredible time sending the news from D.C. back to my home state, and I have especially enjoyed getting to know D.C. Memo readers and hearing from many of you every week. To that end, I won’t be fully saying goodbye just yet: Although my other reporting will cease, I will continue to write a weekly Memo until MinnPost finds my replacement. Thank you all for your encouragement (and occasional criticism!). Reader emails mean a lot more to reporters than you may think, and that has made my time at MinnPost even more enjoyable.
POLITICS
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

