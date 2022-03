Set your sights on the robust arts and culture scene in San Antonio this month, with a diversity of riches unfolding at these local museums and galleries. March is Contemporary Art Month in the city, time to discover the dynamic offerings of local artist and musician Phillip Luna at Arthouse and the colorful constructed collages of international artist Arturo Herrera at Ruby City, as well as shows exploring mystical forces in this era of disconnection, vibrant color on aluminum and wood, and a dash of humor, metaphors, and Mexican symbols in the art of Israel Medina.

