ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

New federal investments alone won’t fix Mississippi’s aging sewer systems

By Alex Rozier
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNiv1_0eiF2Rc800

JACKSON, Miss. ( Mississippi Today ) – Four of the state’s larger cities – Jackson, Hattiesburg, Meridian and Greenville – are all under federal consent decrees to stop pollution from their worn down sewer and wastewater systems.

Even though they’ve already spent tens of millions of dollars combined on those facilities in recent years, and even with historic federal infrastructure funding on the horizon, it’s likely those cities will still need more money to comply with orders from the Environmental Protection Agency.

While a battle between the House and Senate over eliminating the income tax has held up progress, lawmakers this week are deliberating how much to spend of its allotted $1.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act on infrastructure repairs.

“In communities with populations that dwindled, access to resources becomes most vital,” said Rep. John Hines, D-Greenville.

IRS hiring 10 for Clarksdale, Miss. site

In Greenville, the population fell over 30% from 2000 to 2019, according to U.S. Census data, making loans for infrastructure upgrades less viable with the city’s shrinking tax base. Hines said it’s concerning to see “political posturing” over the income tax when there are resources ready to ease the financial burden on his constituents.

Any amount of the Legislature’s ARPA pot can go towards infrastructure. The Senate has passed a proposal to create a grant program of $750 million for cities, counties and rural water associations.

On Wednesday, the House passed a proposed bill that would create a $400 million grant program for counties and cities to make water, wastewater and stormwater upgrades.

But even with the historic funding, some of Mississippi’s cities may still not have enough.

“ARPA and the bipartisan infrastructure bill will both help Hattiesburg, but the problem is much bigger than what a few pieces of legislation will remedy,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, who added that cities will be forced to make tough financial decisions to raise their own revenue.

Just as with drinking water, cities have had to shoulder a larger burden of wastewater infrastructure spending over the last few decades. Cities with smaller and poorer tax bases that can’t afford repairs are seeing the effects of underfunding, which shows up at both ends of the system.

“We’re getting so much rainwater that infiltrates the system,” said Walter Williams, who last year retired as Belzoni’s public works director. “So it’s the water that gets in that overworks the pumps. Also, it adds to the problem of people not being able to flush their toilets.”

Aging sewer lines allow more seepage from rain and other stormwater, which can both overwork the treatment plant and block residents’ own lines. In Greenville, where the Mississippi River regularly intrudes into the city’s piping, Mayor Errick Simmons said climate change is adding to the challenge.

“When the rain’s coming and there’s holes in the collection system, people can’t flush like they’re used to,” he said. “So they have backups where the sewage is backing up into their bathtubs.”

Watchdog group again sues mental health agency

Of course on the other side, an overworked system means sending partially treated or raw sewage straight into public bodies of water, injecting pollutants like fecal coliform, nitrogen, or E. coli into the ecosystem.

When the pollution passes a certain threshold, the EPA steps in, forcing cities to take action or face penalties, such as fines. While the agency works with those cities’ leadership to develop long-term spending plans, the road to compliance is expensive.

In Hattiesburg, residents saw their sewer rates go up incrementally from 2016 to 2019, and Barker said the city just last year approved another rate increase.

Despite already spending “well over” $50 million on wastewater and sewer since 2010, the city likely needs another $40 to $50 million to finish the job, Barker said. But the funding needed in Hattiesburg, which has a population of 46,000, is still well below that of other cities.

Greenville, with a population of 31,000, needs $110 million to fully comply with a consent decree from the EPA, Simmons told Mississippi Today, after already spending $50 million that included federal loans. Jackson, the state’s largest city, may need close to $800 million, as the Clarion Ledger reported in 2019 .

In Belzoni, Williams said the price tag is around $6 million, a large burden for a city with just over 2,000 people, and where 28% fall below the poverty line.

“You need a good amount of funds, and the city does not generate enough in taxes or sewer rates with the population we have,” he said.

In Greenville, where the poverty rate is 37%, Simmons said funding the $110 million needed from the city alone would mean quadrupling water and sewer bill rates. The city is set to receive $6 million through ARPA, although the mayor is hopeful that the amount could double if a proposed funding match from the Senate passes.

“It’s a huge undertaking to fix this infrastructure problem,” Simmons said. “We’ve been waiting on a comprehensive infrastructure package like this for years and ages, and now we finally got it, and we’re going to make good use of it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson allots ARPA funds for new building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has allocated $3.93 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase and renovate the former Batte Furniture and Interiors building. The Northside Sun reported the city expects to receive $42 million in ARPA funds. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wants to purchase the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Vicksburg port: eminent domain suits filed for land

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg and Warren County have initiated eminent domain proceedings in hopes of acquiring 20 properties from six owners for a new port. The Vicksburg Post reported the proposed inland South Port is expected to be built off U.S. 61 South along the Mississippi River, south of Entergy’s Baxter […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Legislatures remain at odds on tax change bill, threats to delay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- House and Senate leaders remain at odds on a final tax change bill, and threats to delay spreading out some 1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding have raised serious concerns. House members say the treat to delay dispersal of the ARPA funding is simply a negotiation tactic by House […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Alabama neighbors ask for stricter rules over sludge dumping on land

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors from north and central Alabama traveled to Montgomery Thursday to ask state leaders for stronger rules to govern sludge spraying across land in the state. The controversial practice involves applying biosolids, often from waste companies who offer it to farmers as a cheap alternative to fertilizer. The sludge can come […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Greenville, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Tourism groups aim for more diversity, inclusion in planning

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Tourism leaders from across the Southeast are expected to gather in an Atlanta suburb this month to explore more ways of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into their travel planning. State tourism officials and groups from Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia are among those expected to attend the 2022 Travel Unity […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Belhaven Heights to vote in special election to improve neighborhoods

BELHAVEN, Miss (WJTV)– Belhaven Heights is preparing a special election that will ultimately provide additional cameras, more security, and road closures in the area. Members of the these neighborhoods will vote on the matter on April 5th. However, if votes come out positive, a 6% increase on property tax would come as well. Some residents […]
ELECTIONS
WJTV 12

Chickasaw Princess Hoka to be depicted in Mississippi mural

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Work has begun on the most recent outdoor mural in Oxford. Artist Anna Murphy has begun the painting of Princess Hoka, a Chickasaw woman who once owned the land that is now the City of Oxford, The Oxford Eagle reported. Murphy worked closely with members of the Oklahoma-based Chickasaw Nation to ensure the accuracy of […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Officials want stop to concerts at Madison Co. park

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Supervisor Paul Griffin filed an injunction to stop concerts held at Johnnie Baldwin’s Horse Track. The Northside Sun reported this action follows a concert that was held at the park on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. Concertgoers rode four wheelers on neighbors’ private property and on […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Barker
WJTV 12

Jackson joins initiative for POC economic inclusion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson joined an initiative to increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color. The National League of Cities (NLC) leads the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative. Jackson will join 15 other cities that were selected to join the 20-month project. Participating mayors and other local leaders will […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Federal Loans#Sewer Systems#Uban Construction#House#Senate#U S Census
WJTV 12

Crime Stoppers kiosk installed in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers installed a new Crime Stoppers kiosk in Biloxi. The kiosk will display wanted criminals. Neighbors can submit a tip or lead using a QR code on the machine. The kiosk was paid for with drug forfeiture money. It was installed […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Part of I-20 to close in Rankin County for cable work

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Interstate 20 in Rankin County will close on Sunday, March 20. Beginning at 7:00 a.m., TEC crews will be working to install fiber internet cables across the interstate. Both directions of I-20 will close between Highway 80 (Exit 59) and State Route 43 (Exit 68). Crews will close […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
WJTV 12

Alumni fund UM education scholarship after receiving note

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi (UM) alumni Phil and Emily Bailey decided to fund a scholarship for future teachers after receiving a “thank you” note from a scholarship recipient. The Baileys, along with other alumni, contribute to the existing Rodney Chamblee Memorial Scholarship Endowment. A recipient of the scholarship wrote to the couple […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi police department adds new K9 to the force

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Oxford Police Department has a new four-legged officer in its ranks. K-9 Jocko, a 1-year-old black Labrador retriever, joins the department thanks to Oxford businessman Johnny Morgan, who donated the money towards a special project and Chief Jeff McCutchen ultimately went with a new K-9 for the department, The Oxford […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Texas Governor Abbott speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Victim assistance volunteers wanted in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for volunteers for the Division of Victim Assistance. Volunteers should be passionate about helping others. The position allows volunteers to make meaningful investments in people’s lives. Call Lameka Robinson at (601)-974-2900 (ext. 2932) to learn more.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy