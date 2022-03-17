ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery Roundup: Getir Valuation Rises to $11.8B; Instacart Announces Shoppable Recipes

 3 days ago
Funds continue to pour in for ultrafast grocery in spite of the economic challenges of the model. On Thursday (March 17), Turkish 10-minute grocery delivery company Getir announced that it raised $768 million in its Series E funding round, raising the startup's valuation to $11.8 billion.

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

