ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From cringe to binge: the ingredients that make Byron Baes compelling reality television

By Phoebe Macrossan, Lecturer in Screen Media, University of the Sunshine Coast
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yshqA_0eiF0cIp00
Ben Symons/Netflix © 2022

Netflix’s first ever Australian reality docu-soap series Byron Baes follows a bunch of young, beautiful Instagram influencers in NSW beachside town Byron Bay.

As a reality series it ticks all the boxes for compelling content: picturesque trendy location, young conventionally-attractive (and slightly self-absorbed) cast, and a revolving schedule of fancy parties, fashion shows, product launches and competing love interests that let emotions spill over.

Throw in a side of alternative health and wellness, crystals, and performative caring about the environment that comes with Byron and you have a cringe-filled but binge-worthy watch.

But while the show might be an easy watch, it’s worth thinking about what exactly goes into that Instagram-perfect “reality” television.

The ordinary celebrity

Discovering the “ordinary” person behind the big movie star has always driven narratives of fame. This is why magazines run exclusive in-depth interviews with Nicole Kidman and ask about her marriage, kids and cake recipes - to give us the behind-the-scenes look at who she “really” is.

This has been happening since the Golden Age of Hollywood. During the first half of the 20th century, fan magazines worked with studios to provide upbeat coverage of Hollywood stars’ “ordinary” lifestyles, hairstyles and love lives.

In recent years, social media has encouraged everyday people to engage in celebrity practices online. Everyone who posts on Instagram is consciously aware of an audience, and curates their content for their followers in the same way a celebrity would for their fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6QVd_0eiF0cIp00
‘Influencers’ create their own celebrity, and turn this into a business model. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Instagram influencers – like most of the cast of Byron Baes – have turned this into a business model. Influencers build a brand and a following (much is made of Jade’s 1.2 million Instagram followers ) then get paid by companies for sponsored posts or collaborations.

Byron Bay is host to big movie stars like the Hemsworth brothers but is also now believed to have more social influencers per capita than any other town in Australia .

The fact that many Australian viewers will have visited Byron Bay (or at least know of it) and definitely know someone who can be a bit “extra” on Instagram adds another layer of familiarity.

Read more: Friday essay: why there's still something about Byron, beyond Insta influencers and beige linen

Crafting the narrative

Reality television is, as the name suggests, sold on the basis of being a representation of “reality”.

New forms of stardom and celebrity created in reality television and on social media rely on the performance of “authenticity”: the idea that somehow we are seeing “real” people and accessing their true authentic self.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AbnU_0eiF0cIp00
Are we seeing their true, authentic self? Paul A. Broben/Netflix © 2022

In Byron Baes, this is helped along by the fact that a lot of these influencers are into wellness and spirituality – spheres where authenticity and being true to oneself are highly valued.

The fact is, of course, that Instagram and reality shows are just as manipulated, scripted and filtered as any fictional series or doctored photographic image.

Reality television constructs the illusion of authenticity through the idea it offers immediacy, intimacy and closeness. We often see reality television stars in extreme displays of emotion: losing their cool, rolling their eyes, bitching behind someone’s back, or confessing their secret love.

We are invited into their homes and businesses. We see photos of them as children, meet their parents and hear their struggles with bullying, loneliness and self-doubt.

The low-fi, offhand nature of the handheld camera footage and the direct one-on-one interviews where the cast speak directly to the camera calls on notions of the “real” associated with documentary genres. These one-on-ones are the show’s attempt to convince the audience these are genuine moments of real emotion behind the scenes – not staged for the camera.

But even the casting is an act of manipulation. There are types producers tend to cast: ones that cause drama and stir the pot (Alex, Jade); ones that bring energy, keep the story moving and are natural on camera (Jess, Nathan, Saskia); ones who are a little bit kooky and add flavour (Cai, Heather, Simba); villians (Elle) and heroes (Sarah) – and models (Elias) who just look really really good on camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgDD0_0eiF0cIp00
One of the reality television tropes: the model who just looks really really good on camera. Paul A. Broben/Netflix © 2022

Manipulating our perceptions

The beauty of reality television is that everything anyone says is captured on camera. When Elle denies calling Sarah fake, the series can conveniently cut back to the moment it happened.

Of course, this never happens in real life, so viewers delight in the delicious justice of a “real life” person being caught in a lie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkfeU_0eiF0cIp00
On reality TV, the tales we tell can be fact-checked against. Paul A. Broben/Netflix © 2022

The producers can also manipulate our own perceptions of Elle by showing us one-on-one interviews where she describes herself as “one of the most generous, loving, open-hearted people that I know,” then follows up with “if someone dishonours me, I certainly wouldn’t want to be them.”

For viewers, while these manufactured conflict storylines make for dramatic content (there’s also a handy feud between Nathan and Elias over Sarah, and Jade and Alex over Instagram followers), the real appeal is in the illusion that these people are “just like us”.

Despite the community backlash during filming and mixed reviews , Netflix’s gamble on a Byron reality show paid off.

But while getting swept up in this “reality” it is worth remembering that, much like an Instagram filter, just because something is presented as real, it doesn’t mean it is “authentic” – a notion which is itself, just as constructed.

Phoebe Macrossan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Jade Kevin Foster's life before Byron Baes was supercars and hotel stays

Byron Baes is a new reality series to Netflix in 2022. Focused on a group of creatives from New South Wales, Byron Baes brings a whole lot of drama to viewers’ screens as new people join the friendship group in episode 1. Spiritual healers, fashionistas and social media influencers are all cast members on Byron Baes.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Byron Baes’ On Netflix, An Addictive Reality Show Starring Australian Influencers

Netflix’s foray into reality series has provided some of the most watchable drama of the last few years; Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Twentysomethings: Austin have all been massive hits, sucking us in with easy to love (and loathe) cast members and often scenic locations. Byron Baes, now streaming on the platform, is likely to be your new reality addiction. The docu-soap follows a group of Australian influencers and creatives, and it doesn’t take long for the theatrics to start brewing.  BYRON BAES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Sarah holds up a clapperboard to the camera. The Gist: Welcome to Byron...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Sarah
CharlotteObserver.com

Bachelor’s Gabby Dated Dean and Blake Before Clayton: 5 Things to Know

There’s nothing better than a Bachelor contestant with Bachelor Nation ties! Gabby Windey has been linked to two Bachelorette alums ahead of her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Blake Horstmann revealed in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse in the past — after...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
WORLD
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Television#Cringe#Binge#Australian
Variety

‘Joe Millionaire’ Finale: Did Kurt and Steven Find Love — and How Did the Women React to the Big Reveal?

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Dates, Decisions, and Dollar Amount Revealed,” the March 10 finale of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.” Which woman hit the jackpot? During Thursday’s final episode of Fox’s “Joe Millionaire” reboot, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee both had to choose which woman they wanted to continue a relationship with outside of the show. Going into the finale, millionaire Steven narrowed it down to Calah and Annie, while Kurt was torn between Amanda and Carolyn. Not only did the women not know which of them the men...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Finally Gets Her Ranch Back

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Steven Reflects on His "Tough" Goodbye With Amber on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer season finale. Although the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale already aired, the episodes leading up to it were full of more drama than the finale itself. When Steven McBee sent Amber home during what should have been a nice romantic one-on-one, fans were crushed. Now, they want to know if Steven and Amber have been in touch since filming ended.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy