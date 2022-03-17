ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Preschooler killed by teen driver who crashed into Florida playground

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
ARCADIA, Fla. — A four-year-old girl has died and a five-year-old is in the hospital, after an 18-year-old driving an SUV crashed into the preschool playground where the children were playing.

The girls were playing inside a fenced area at the Imagination Station Preschool on Wednesday afternoon in Arcadia, WTSP reported. The car also went over a curb, hit a street sign, a fence, posts, and playground equipment before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

Becky Stidham lives near the school, and told WINK she heard screams. “Kids screaming and I said, ‘Well it could be coming from our pool,’ but it was so many screams of so many kids and everything that I thought, well, you know there’s no way it could be coming from the pool,” Stidham told WINK.

Both the four-year-old and five-year-old who were hit by the SUV were taken to hospitals. The four-year-old died after she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the five-year-old remains in a separate hospital in serious condition, WWSB reported.

The driver, Kiara Morant, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WWSB.

Morant was charged with driving without a valid license, WINK reported. She posted bond and was released from jail.

