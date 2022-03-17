ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

Police looking for missing La Junta man

By Frank Heagle
 3 days ago

LA JUNTA, Colo — The La Junta Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.

Ryan Rangel was last seen Wednesday night around 7:00 P.M. at the Loaf N Jug on West 3rd street in La Junta.

He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.
If you have seen Rangel or have information, please contact the La Junta Police department.

