‘A Gift of Murder’ on Lifetime Movie Network: How to watch, premiere date, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
“A Gift of Murder” premieres on Lifetime Movie Network on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV and Philo. The film focuses on a high school junior who transfers to a new school after her mom is...

NJ.com

Hallmark Channel movie schedule for March 2022: Premiere dates, synopsis, cast, how to watch

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are premiering three new movies in March, in addition to a new season of “When Calls the Heart.”. Below is a complete guide on what to know about the release date, cast, and synopsis of both of the movies that will air on The Hallmark Channel and the one movie that will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March 2022.
Philo
Heather Mccomb
How to watch and stream the ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 4 premiere

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 premieres on OWN on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial) or on Philo. The series follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in Huntsville, Alabama, according to the official synopsis. Bonded over a shared goal to put Huntsville on the map, the series centers on longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott. Throughout the season, the group goes through hurdles in friendships, marriage and business.
Decider.com

‘Attack on Titan’ Episode 85 Release Date: Time, Streaming Info, ‘AOT’ Season 4, Episode 26 Premiere Date

Ladies and gentlemen: the weekend (or The Weeknd, I guess). The first weekend in March has delivered a whirlwind of content. The Toni Collette-led thriller Pieces of Her recently debuted on Netflix, the season finale of Apple TV+’s sensational mystery comedy The Afterparty is now available to stream, and the first three episodes of the hotly anticipated Elizabeth Holmes drama The Dropout are now on Hulu. So many shows, so little time, right? The cherry on top? A new episode of Attack on Titan just dropped on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation!
Syracuse.com

How to watch Rosario Dawson in ‘DMZ’ DC Comics series: Streaming info, release date

“DMZ” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17. The DC Comics mini-series explores “the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son,” according to the streaming service. Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, the series protagonist, who was separated from her son during a city evacuation and will fight her way back to him one enemy at a time.
PennLive.com

How to watch Derek and Julianne Hough’s movie dance special: Time, channel, streaming info

Professional dancers and siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are the stars of a new ABC special featuring classic movie choreography. “Step Into ... The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” airs on ABC on Sunday, March 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (offers free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Outfit’: Is the Mobster Movie Streaming Online?

The upcoming mobster thriller, The Outfit, is said to be a masterful and gripping tale that tells the story of how one wise English tailor attempts to survive a fateful night with the likes of ruthless Chicago mobsters. A visually stunning film, the set is filled with warm ambient lighting glowing from art deco lamps as events go from calm to wildly chaotic in the dark shop. Along with the film's set, its costume design is breathtaking, with the thrilling film centering around an accomplished tailor, whose well-organized storefront is the perfect stage for everything to go wrong one dark and fateful night. Directed and co-written by Oscar award-winning writer Graham Moore, the single set drama builds in anticipation as tensions rise between those riding out the events of a terrifying night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

