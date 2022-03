Gambling giant 888 has tripled its profits for the past year as online casino demand remained strong following the pandemic.Itai Pazner, chief executive officer of the firm, hailed 2021 as a “very successful year” for the company.The group, which bought William Hill’s European business last year, said it has been buoyed by 18% revenue growth across its core European markets – the UK, Italy and Spain – in 2021.888 is among gambling and gaming companies to benefit from a shift towards online platforms after physical stores were forced to shut their doors in the face of lockdown measures over the...

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO