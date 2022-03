For many people, meeting someone new is an uncomfortable proposition. Even if we want to make new friends, getting to know people from scratch can be hard. It feels like there are all kinds of unwritten social "rules" that make meeting people awkward. Are there certain things you shouldn't share or ask about when you first meet someone? When do you move from small talk to something more meaningful? Will people think you're weird if you tell them how you're really feeling instead of the standard "fine"?

ZOOM ・ 9 DAYS AGO