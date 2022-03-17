ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KU opponent preview: Texas Southern finds success through balance

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282PCX_0eiEx6L900

FORT WORTH, Texas. (KSNT)- Kansas will play Texas Southern in Dickies Arena on Thursday night to open their NCAA tournament play.

The Tigers of Texas Southern come into the matchup with one NCAA tournament win already down. Southern beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a first-four play-in game on Tuesday.

Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Griner extended to May 19

Like the Jayhawks, the Tigers won their conference tournament and come into Thursday night’s match with a five-game winning streak. They have only one player averaging double figures in scoring. John Walker III scores 10.1 points per game on average. However, what they lack in star power, they make up for in balance and depth.

Nine players for Texas Southern average over 17 minutes of playing time per game. Eight of their players score more than five points per game, on average. Four of those guys score 8.5 per night or more.

Mitch Lightfoot ‘day-to-day’ for NCAA tournament

Southern will often rest even their best players for much of the game. No one on their team averages more than 24 minutes on the court per game. This dynamic is much different than KU’s strategy, where four guys average over 28 minutes per game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Injuries haunt Creighton ahead of matchup with Jayhawks

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Creighton men’s basketball will be without its starting center Saturday against KU. Seven-foot-one sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to be out 2-3 months due to a knee injury suffered in overtime of Creighton’s first round NCAA tournament win. Kalkbrenner was the Big East defensive player of the year. Matt Foster from […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Jayhawks punch ticket to Sweet 16

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – Kansas and Creighton put the ‘madness’ in March Madness on Saturday afternoon. KU beat Creighton, 79-72, to move on to the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks took a few minutes to get scoring. Six minutes into the game, Remy Martin checked in and changed the momentum. He drilled a 3 on […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

KU players prioritize keeping positive energy amid tournament pressure

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- The NCAA tournament is the biggest stage of college basketball. With each win, the stage will get bigger and the pressure will grow for the Jayhawks. In the midst of anxiousness and nerves, Jayhawk players are focusing on encouraging each other and maintaining positive energy. “I think in this tournament, you […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Fort Worth, TX
Basketball
Fort Worth, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
KSNT News

Kansas sails past Texas Southern to advance in NCAA tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball had no trouble with Texas Southern in the opening round match of the NCAA tournament. The game went about as most people expected it to. Kansas took control early and never sacrificed it. KU won 83-56 and will play Creighton in the round of 32 on Saturday, March […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics hold first home game in Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest professional sports team, The Topeka Tropics debuted their first home game Saturday night against the Salina Liberty in Landon Arena. In October, the Tropics named Tyus Jackson their head coach and in January held team tryouts in Landon Arena. The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas fans gather in Fort Worth for pregame party

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas basketball fans met at the Roundup Inn at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, as excitement built up for the Jayhawks’ first-round NCAA tournament game. Kansas tips off against Texas Southern at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Jayhawk fans flocked to Fort Worth from all over the country. […]
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Texas A M#John Walker#Texas A M Corpus#Russian#Jayhawks#Tigers
KSNT News

Jayhawks focus on rebounding, defense ahead of first-round matchup

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas hasn’t had trouble scoring this season. The Jayhawks are averaging nearly 70 points per game, and they’ve exploded for 90 or more in five outings over the year. They’re averaging more than 75 points per game over the course of their current five-game winning streak. So, scoring isn’t a huge […]
FORT WORTH, TX
KSNT News

Video: The cheerleader is the hero!

INDIANA – An Indiana cheerleader came to the rescue in Portland, Oregon after a basketball became lodged on a camera mount at the top of the backboard during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game between St. Mary’s and Indiana. The Indiana cheerleader received a standing ovation. After several attempts by […]
PORTLAND, OR
KSNT News

Self hopes Jayhawks carry confidence from Big 12 tournament win

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball has won five games in a row, and they look to continue the streak in the NCAA tournament. That five-game streak includes three wins in the Big 12 tournament. Head coach Bill Self hopes the confidence from the tournament win can carry over. “The bottom line is […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Mitch Lightfoot ‘day-to-day’ for NCAA tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – Bill Self isn’t sure when he will be able to play Mitch Lightfoot. Lightfoot left the Big 12 Championship game early on Saturday, after spraining his left knee. When he will play again is a day-to-day evaluation of his injury. He practiced with the team Wednesday, but was limited in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
KSNT News

Remy Martin ready for action despite undetermined role

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Remy Martin doesn’t know how much playing time he’ll receive in the NCAA tournament. The senior guard’s minutes ramped up in the Big 12 tournament, finally playing 26 minutes in the championship game. That’s the most time he’s played on the court since the middle of December. Before the Big 12 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

What is the American Song Contest, and who is representing Kansas?

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — By now, you have probably heard that NBC’s American Song Contest begins on Monday, March 21, from 7-9 p.m. CST, but do you know what it is? The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best […]
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Olathe East shooting victim hired by Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who recently accepted a job as the new Wichita Public Schools (WPS) athletic director is one of the victims of a shooting at Olathe East High School. Dr. Kaleb Stoppel is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe East. He was the administrator who was shot at […]
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy