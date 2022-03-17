KU opponent preview: Texas Southern finds success through balance

FORT WORTH, Texas. (KSNT)- Kansas will play Texas Southern in Dickies Arena on Thursday night to open their NCAA tournament play.

The Tigers of Texas Southern come into the matchup with one NCAA tournament win already down. Southern beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a first-four play-in game on Tuesday.

Like the Jayhawks, the Tigers won their conference tournament and come into Thursday night’s match with a five-game winning streak. They have only one player averaging double figures in scoring. John Walker III scores 10.1 points per game on average. However, what they lack in star power, they make up for in balance and depth.

Nine players for Texas Southern average over 17 minutes of playing time per game. Eight of their players score more than five points per game, on average. Four of those guys score 8.5 per night or more.

Southern will often rest even their best players for much of the game. No one on their team averages more than 24 minutes on the court per game. This dynamic is much different than KU’s strategy, where four guys average over 28 minutes per game.

