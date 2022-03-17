ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

By Armando Arredondo
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet &...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergence time estimation using ddRAD data and an isolation-with-migration model applied to water vole populations of Arvicola

Molecular dating methods of population splits are crucial in evolutionary biology, but they present important difficulties due to the complexity of the genealogical relationships of genes and past migrations between populations. Using the double digest restriction-site associated DNA (ddRAD) technique and an isolation-with-migration (IM) model, we studied the evolutionary history of water vole populations of the genus Arvicola, a group of complex evolution with fossorial and semi-aquatic ecotypes. To do this, we first estimated mutation rates of ddRAD loci using a phylogenetic approach. An IM model was then used to estimate split times and other relevant demographic parameters. A set of 300 ddRAD loci that included 85 calibrated loci resulted in good mixing and model convergence. The results showed that the two populations of A. scherman present in the Iberian Peninsula split 34 thousand years ago, during the last glaciation. In addition, the much greater divergence from its sister species, A. amphibius, may help to clarify the controversial taxonomy of the genus. We conclude that this approach, based on ddRAD data and an IM model, is highly useful for analyzing the origin of populations and species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulouse#Creative Commons License#Heredity#Chikhi
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovers Thriving Microbial Population Under Antarctica

Antarctica is one of the remaining frontiers for exploration on the planet. The Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica's vast wedge of floating ice that shields the Southern Ocean's southernmost extension, is the subject of the investigation. The ocean in this ice-covered depression is approximately the same size as the North Sea....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intensity changes of Indian Ocean dipole mode in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. The Indian Ocean Dipole/Zonal mode (IOD) is an interannual phenomenon over the tropical Indian Ocean, causing a pronounced impact worldwide. Here, we investigate the mechanism of the change in IOD characteristics in a CO2 removal simulation for an earth system model (ESM). As the CO2 concentration increases, the intensity of IOD tends to increase, but at high CO2 concentrations, further increases decrease the IOD intensity. The minimum IOD amplitude was recorded during the early decrease in CO2. First, we developed a conceptual model for IOD that is composed of local air-sea coupled feedback, delayed ocean dynamics, El NiÃ±o impact, and noise forcing. Then, by adopting ESM results into this simple IOD model, we revealed that the local air"“sea coupled feedback is a major factor for changing IOD amplitude, while El NiÃ±o does not exert a change in IOD amplitude. The local air"“sea coupled feedback including thermocline feedback, wind-evaporation feedback, and Ekman feedback is strongly modified by the air"“sea coupling strength during progression of a global warming. Consequently, under the higher CO2 concentrations, IOD amplitude is reduced due to the weakening of air-sea coupling over tropical Indian Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Earlier snowmelt may lead to late season declines in plant productivity and carbon sequestration in Arctic tundra ecosystems

Arctic warming is affecting snow cover and soil hydrology, with consequences for carbon sequestration in tundra ecosystems. The scarcity of observations in the Arctic has limited our understanding of the impact of covarying environmental drivers on the carbon balance of tundra ecosystems. In this study, we address some of these uncertainties through a novel record of 119 site-years of summer data from eddy covariance towers representing dominant tundra vegetation types located on continuous permafrost in the Arctic. Here we found that earlier snowmelt was associated with more tundra net CO2 sequestration and higher gross primary productivity (GPP) only in June and July, but with lower net carbon sequestration and lower GPP in August. Although higher evapotranspiration (ET) can result in soil drying with the progression of the summer, we did not find significantly lower soil moisture with earlier snowmelt, nor evidence that water stress affected GPP in the late growing season. Our results suggest that the expected increased CO2 sequestration arising from Arctic warming and the associated increase in growing season length may not materialize if tundra ecosystems are not able to continue sequestering CO2 later in the season.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015

Little is known about socioeconomic differences in epilepsy mortality. This study examined educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the general population in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015. Education-specific mortality estimates for individuals aged 30"“74 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were obtained from census-linked mortality datasets while data for Finland came from the register-based population and death data file of Statistics Finland. Trends and educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality were assessed using age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) per 100,000 person years and age-adjusted mortality rate ratios (RRs) calculated using Poisson regression. ASMRs were higher in men than women in all countries. ASMRs reduced in 2000"“2015 among all men and women except for Finnish women. Among men, an inverse educational gradient in epilepsy mortality in 2000"“2007 widened in 2008"“2015 with ASMRs falling among high and mid educated men in all countries but increasing among low educated men in three countries. An inverse educational gradient in female mortality remained in all countries throughout 2000"“2015. Although epilepsy mortality fell in the Baltic countries and Finland (men only) in 2000"“2015, this masked a clear inverse educational gradient in mortality that became steeper across the period.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Stress-sensitive inference of task controllability

Estimating the controllability of the environment enables agents to better predict upcoming events and decide when to engage controlled action selection. How does the human brain estimate controllability? Trial-by-trial analysis of choices, decision times and neural activity in an explore-and-predict task demonstrate that humans solve this problem by comparing the predictions of an 'actor' model with those of a reduced 'spectator' model of their environment. Neural blood oxygen level-dependent responses within striatal and medial prefrontal areas tracked the instantaneous difference in the prediction errors generated by these two statistical learning models. Blood oxygen level-dependent activity in the posterior cingulate, temporoparietal and prefrontal cortices covaried with changes in estimated controllability. Exposure to inescapable stressors biased controllability estimates downward and increased reliance on the spectator model in an anxiety-dependent fashion. Taken together, these findings provide a mechanistic account of controllability inference and its distortion by stress exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of metabolic dynamics during drought stress in Arabidopsis plants

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A dentist's dilemma: sharing wellbeing concerns to safeguard Scotland's children

Introduction Over a decade ago, Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) introduced the 'Named Person' as a central contact with whom professionals could share 'wellbeing' concerns in Scotland, aiming to promote inter-agency working to avoid potential child protection issues. The mandatory 'Named Person' scheme has since been repealed but the professional's responsibility to share concerns at wellbeing level remains.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy