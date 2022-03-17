ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers have revived a proposal to weaken Kansas vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19.

The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.

The measure also limits pharmacists’ ability to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs such as the anti-worm treatment ivermectin as COVID-19 treatments.

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

Backers say the measure protects religious freedom and patient choice. Critics say it harms public health.

NRA-backed bill moves forward two weeks after Olathe East shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just two weeks after a school shooting in Olathe, Kansas, lawmakers are advancing a bill that would establish an NRA gun safety training program in schools. Lawmakers in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the bill on Friday, with Republicans voting in favor of the plan. Sen. Rob Olson, […]
Transgender athlete ban bill scheduled for Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a similar bill failed in the state legislature last session, a new bill called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" is back this session. The bill is scheduled to be heard Monday in the senate. Senate Bill 484 bans transgender student-athletes from competing in women's sports in Kansas. As the […]
Legal challenges and concerns to Kansas medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans have begun to express concern over potential problems that could occur if Kansas lawmakers legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday, more people testified to a Senate committee about how they would be impacted by SB 560. Earlier this week, some had expressed concerns about financial barriers to entry. On Thursday, […]
Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
Gov. Kelly fills District Court vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrea Purvis of Abilene to the 6th Judicial District vacancy that was left by the retirement of Judge Terri Johnson. Purvis has been the Dickinson County Attorney since she was elected in 2017, where she manages the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases. […]
Kansas Governor Kelly declares drought emergency, warnings and watches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a drought emergency, warnings and watches for every county in Kansas on Thursday due to dry conditions causing high fire danger. "The majority of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months," said Kelly. "Unfortunately, these conditions are […]
House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
One dead in Sedgwick County grassfire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died due to a grassfire in Sedgwick County. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the death happened on Sunday morning in the 4300 block of S Cedar Lake Rd, near the intersection of S 231 St W and W 39 St S. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, […]
What is the American Song Contest, and who is representing Kansas?

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — By now, you have probably heard that NBC's American Song Contest begins on Monday, March 21, from 7-9 p.m. CST, but do you know what it is? The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country's vote for the best […]
66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
