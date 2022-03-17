ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DMV ends extension for drivers ages 60+

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds licensed drivers who are ages 60+ and whose license expired in January, February or March 2022, must renew their license by March 31.

The most recent driver license renewal extension for ages 60 and over ends March 31.

Drivers ages 18 to 64 may renew their driver license online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) if they are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, have not had a change in medical conditions, and do not need an original REAL ID.

For those customers renewing in-person, appointments can be scheduled online (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide). Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically to further reduce wait time in the DMV lobby.

