PC Recreation summer program registration opens April 1

PARK CITY, Utah – Park City Recreation is ready to play and just released its summer brochure listing activities, camps, and programs for youth and adults. The online catalog lists over 700 activities under these categories: aquatics, tennis, youth activities, pickleball, adult activities, and events.

Children’s summer camp is held at the Park City Recreation Building and the Miners Hospital in City Park. Daily camper rates begin at $57 per day and the full summer camper program for all weekdays is $2,200, both programs run from June 6 to August 12 for children ages 6-12.

All summer program registration opens on April 1 at 6:00 a.m.

