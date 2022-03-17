ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Beta Stream Announced

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch players just recently got news of an Overwatch 2 beta that's coming soon, and now, it appears there's even more results on the way. Blizzard Entertainment announced this week that it plans to hold another developer stream with the event scheduled to take place on March 18th at 12 p.m....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Overwatch 2 closed beta will finally let you play as a Black woman

As opening day for Overwatch League season 5 fast approaches, Blizzard is finally sharing more news on the progress of Overwatch 2. In a developer update, the Overwatch 2 team said closed alpha testing will begin today, with a closed beta to follow in April. The closed alpha will be open to a select group of people, including Overwatch League pros, while the closed beta will feature an expanded group of participants who can request access to the beta by signing up at PlayOverwatch.com, though you might want to wait a bit since the site is experiencing problems.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Overwatch 2 beta signup: how to register to play the hero shooter sequel

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is happening soon, which may be welcome news for those who've been excited to finally play the much-anticipated multiplayer shooter sequel. After an extended period of radio silence, not only are we about to learn more about Overwatch 2, but potentially get to play it for ourselves, too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Makes Popular PS5 Game Free for Limited Time

PlayStation has made a popular and new PS5 game free for a limited time via PlayStation Plus. To couple this, Sony is giving PS5 users who don't have a PS Plus account a limited-time free trial. As you may know, today GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For the release, PlayStation has nabbed exclusivity of the latter, but it's locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. All PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can redeem GTA Online as a standalone title for free through June 14. If redeemed through PlayStation Plus, the game is tied to the subscription, which means if the subscription lapses, access to the game will be restricted until the subscription is renewed.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
Person
Aaron Keller
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Two Major Stealth Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, out of nowhere. Today, Microsoft stealth-released not only, but two new games onto the subscription service. One of the two new games is a stealth-released across the board, while the other we knew was releasing today, but we didn't know it was a day one Xbox Game Pass release. Both games are now available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the base version of the subscription service, and both are also playable across all platforms, which is to say, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Mario Fans

Nintendo has a new freebie for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Like the previous two weeks, Nintendo Switch Online users have received a wave of new profile icons that are exclusive to the subscription service. In other words, if you're just a standard Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED user with no Switch Online subscription, you don't have access to these new icons. However, while subscribers do have access, each icon is locked behind Platinum Points, though these are easy to accumulate. In fact, you probably already have a large accumulation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Scalper Says Gamers Without a PS5 Aren't "Suffering"

It's been well over a year since the PlayStation 5 launched worldwide, yet the system remains quite difficult to find at MSRP. Resellers remain a very big part of the problem, particularly groups like Aftermarket Arbitrage. The UK-based group has made a significant profit, at the expense of those willing to pay extra. However, owner Jack Bayliss doesn't seem to think that there's anything wrong with buying up mass quantities of the console. In a new interview with BBC News, Bayliss once again defended his business, saying that Aftermarket Arbitrage isn't causing any real suffering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#Overwatch League#Blizzard Entertainment#Video Game#Pdt#The Overwatch Dev Team
ComicBook

My Nintendo Store Surprises Fans With Free N64 Rewards

The Nintendo 64 is having a bit of a renaissance at the moment, thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The service's Expansion Pack gives subscribers access to a number of classic N64 games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. To celebrate those games specifically, My Nintendo Rewards members can snag two sets of keychains that showcase the original box art. The sets cost just 500 Platinum points, which are fairly easy to acquire from Nintendo. Shipping is not free, but N64 fans likely won't mind spending a little bit to get these!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and if it's accurate, it not only has some good news for Grand Theft Auto fans, but it sheds light on when the long-awaited next Grand Theft Auto game will release. After confirming Grand Theft Auto VI last month, Rockstar Games has gone silent about the project, which is to be expected, but it may not be silent for a whole lot longer. While the Internet is under the assumption that 2030 might be the release of GTA 6, a new report suggests the game could be revealed later this year, and if this happens, a 2023 or 2024 release is on, which lines up with the little we've heard about the project, and that's that it is much further along than what all memes suggest.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy