Overwatch 2 Beta Stream Announced

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and if it's accurate, it not only has some good news for Grand Theft Auto fans, but it sheds light on when the long-awaited next Grand Theft Auto game will release. After confirming Grand Theft Auto VI last month, Rockstar Games has gone silent about the project, which is to be expected, but it may not be silent for a whole lot longer. While the Internet is under the assumption that 2030 might be the release of GTA 6, a new report suggests the game could be revealed later this year, and if this happens, a 2023 or 2024 release is on, which lines up with the little we've heard about the project, and that's that it is much further along than what all memes suggest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO