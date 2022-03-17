Beloved Compton coach shot outside home, community gathering donations for his medical bills

COMPTON, Calif. (KNX) — A beloved college baseball coach is recovering in a hospital after he was shot just outside his Compton home earlier this week.

Compton College Head Baseball Coach Shannon Williams was wounded in both his legs in the shooting — which authorities said appeared to be random — that happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of N. McDivitt Avenue.

Williams remains in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries, according to the school. An acting head coach has been assigned to the Compton College Tartars Baseball Team.

A former player told ABC Los Angeles that Williams was washing his car at the time of the shooting. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Williams grew up in Compton, where he has mentored youth baseball players as well as college baseball players and has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“My Husband grew up in Compton and we admire HEROES like you who have dedicated their lives to helping the community,” said Sheila Crockham on a GoFundMe page set up to help Williams pay for his medical bills. “We wish you a speedy recovery and many Blessings.”

“Coach Shannon played an important role in my cousin's life, and he's a good man,” wrote David Sergienko, who donated $500.

More than $13,000 had been raised for Williams as of Thursday morning. The page has a goal of $25,000.

