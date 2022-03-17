ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine war profits fuel unease in Norway

By HÃ¥kon Mosvold Larsen, Carina Johansen, Pierre-Henry DESHAYES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il240_0eiEvUq000
With facilities such as the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Norway could see an oil boon as prices surge -- but the Ukraine context sparks a guilty conscience /NTB/AFP/File

One man's loss may, at times, be another's unfortunate gain, and the Ukraine conflict is proving a boon to some energy producing nations as oil prices soar.

The war has given an unexpected boost to Norway's oil revenues and now the country, concerned it will be seen as a "war profiteer", is mulling what to do with its sudden windfall.

Fuelled by the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the surge in oil and above all gas prices could see Norway racking up almost 1.5 trillion kroner ($170 billion, 150 billion euros) in extra oil and gas revenue this year, according to Nordea bank.

Western Europe's biggest oil and gas exporter and already one of the richest countries in the world, Norway could pocket nearly 50,000 kroner ($5,680, 5,125 euros) more than expected every second of the day without even lifting a finger.

But the boon is giving it a guilty conscience.

"There are times when it's not fun to make money, and this is one of them, given the situation", admitted Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland in an interview with television channel TV2.

Most of Norway's oil revenue ends up in the state's coffers -- through taxes, dividends and direct holdings in oil and gas fields -- which it then places in its sovereign wealth fund, already the world's biggest.

The fund has suffered from the global stock market falls in recent weeks, but is still worth around 11.5 trillion kroner, or more than 2 million kroner ($227,000, 200,000 euros) for each of Norway's 5.4 million inhabitants.

"Norway cannot escape the unpleasant fact: this is a form of war profit", daily Dagbladet wrote in an editorial.

"While Ukraine is being destroyed, and most other countries are mainly feeling the negative effects of the war, such as higher energy prices, higher food prices and general inflation, we are making a gain", it said.

"This must be reflected in the way we think about the use of money."

- Multi-use Marshall Plan? -

Many want to see a redistribution of all or part of the war gains.

Norway's Green Party has called for the billions of additional petrodollars to be placed in a "solidarity fund" to be used as a sort of Marshall Plan for various needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Gsub_0eiEvUq000
Norway is an energy giant -- but higher revenues are "a form of war profit," charges Dagbladet daily /NTB/AFP/File

It could be used to finance both humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine, help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas and help the poorest countries counter soaring costs for energy and food, the party suggested.

"The extra oil revenue from the war should go to Ukraine, not us", it said.

The centre-left government has so far pledged "up to" 2 billion kroner ($227 million, 200 million euros) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

- 'Display leadership' -

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has insisted that Norway can help most by supplying as much gas as possible to Europe to help reduce its dependency on Russia.

Norway covers between 20 and 25 percent of the European Union's and Britain's needs via a vast network of gas pipelines, compared to between 45 and 50 percent for Russia.

European Climate Pact ambassador Paal Frisvold meanwhile suggested that Norway should forgo the "superprofits" and cap the price of gas sold to European countries which are just emerging from the pandemic, some with heavy debts.

"Our profits are the invoices of others", he told AFP.

"The most important thing is to show solidarity, to display leadership at a historic moment. My kids are going to ask me: Dad, what did Norway do during the Ukraine war? I don't want to tell them that we made a killing", he said.

Norway's government, which is currently drawing up its spring budget bill, said there was currently no plan for such a cap.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Sverdrup
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Oil And Gas#Nordea Bank#Petroleum And Energy
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy