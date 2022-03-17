Battle of the Bands March 19-20

Join us for this program on local women’s history presented by Dr. Jane Simonsen of Augustana College. This program will explore the poems of Mary Brackett Durham, an upper-class white woman who lived in Rock Island in the late 19th century. Her poems, many of them based on the recollections of early settler Susan Lewis, romanticize race relations in the region and consign Native Americans to a ghostly past. At the same time, they offer glimpses of a more complex set of economic and political relationships that are often glossed over in public memory. Using Durham’s poems as an example, we’ll consider white women’s historical lack of access to academic forms of history-writing, their problematic use of the “vanishing Indian” myth to understand and shape public memory, and the ways that their accounts have influenced local history even today.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO