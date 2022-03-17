Battle of the Bands March 19-20

Playcrafter’s Barn Theatre in Moline will present Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire March 18-27! Directed by Jaclyn Marta, Rabbit Hole revolves around Becca and Howie Corbett, who have everything a family could want until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole follows a seemingly picture-perfect family through the grieving process, detailing how the death impacts everyone involved: the parents, the grandmother, the aunt, and the accidental perpetrator of the tragedy, charting their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest places and for a path that can lead to peace.
