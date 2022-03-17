ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The oldest fossil record of Pseudopsinae from the Lower Cretaceous Yixian Formation of northeastern China (Coleoptera: Staphylinidae: Pseudopsinae)

By Yuchu Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cretaceous witnessed a radiation of rove beetles (Staphylinidae), the most species-rich beetle family. Although most staphylinid subfamilies have been documented from Cretaceous strata over the world, there has been no fossil record of the subfamily Pseudopsinae until a recently reported fossil from the 99-Ma-old Myanmar amber. Here we describe a...

#Fossils#Cretaceous#Coleoptera#East China#Ventrites Ii#The Middle Jurassic
