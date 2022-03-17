ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tulsa bars celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with beautiful weather, drinks, and dancing

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Street parties in downtown Tulsa started with wonderful “luck” as we finally experience great weather for Saint Patrick’s Day!

Both McNellie’s and Arnie’s Bar started their Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Elgin near 1st and 2nd Streets have been blocked off for the all-day parties. Streets are filled with food, music, drinks, and dancing.

This is Arnie’s Bar’s 66th Saint Patrick Day’s celebration. After dealing with the pandemic and hail last year, it’s wonderful to see so many people out celebrating.

Arnie’s Bar says they have a special Arnie’s Irish Ale out. Both places say it’s nice to celebrate togetherness again and they encourage people to be responsible while having fun this holiday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

