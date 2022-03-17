Melanie to perform at Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

This event will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022 ay 7:00 pm located at the Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC). Tickets can be purchased at www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/chloe-agnew or at the OPAC office. Chloë Agnew is a singer, songwriter, and actress from Dublin, Ireland. Agnew gained fame for her integral part as one of the original (and youngest) members of the internationally acclaimed music group Celtic Woman from the age of 14. Born to Irish entertainer Adéle “Twink” King and Irish oboist David Agnew, Chloë was practically born on the stage and made her first television appearance at just four weeks old. Shortly after the success of her second album Walking in the Air, Chloë was approached to become part of a new PBS production, “Celtic Woman”. Ten years later, Chloë held the dual title of being both one of the original members and the youngest performer of the group. At the age of 24, she was already a musical veteran, and after an illustrious career with the famous ensemble; she embarked on a solo career that has seen her perform all over the world.

