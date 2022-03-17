ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CHP to Crack Down on St. Patrick’s Day Revelers Who Imbibe and Drive

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Law enforcement will be out in force in the San Diego area and across the state Thursday, keeping a sharp watch for people who get behind the wheel after raising too many toasts in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Deputies will be conducting impaired driving patrols from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

A DUI checkpoint is also planned at an undisclosed location in the city of San Marcos on Friday, starting at 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

“If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day, do not rely on luck … use a ride-share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely,” California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death.”

Last year, three people were killed, 76 injured and 211 arrested statewide on St. Patrick’s Day due to suspected DUI offenders, according to state officials. On St. Patrick’s day in 2020, 31 people were injured because of intoxicated driving, but there were no related traffic fatalities in California.

CHP officials advise motorists to keep in mind that a DUI conviction can lead to suspension or revocation of driving privileges, fines up to $10,000 and possibly jail or prison time if injuries result from a collision.

Funding for the extra patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

