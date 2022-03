Long before the world became obsessed with the Dunk, it was a cult classic that slowly grew its legend in the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to hard-to-obtain regional exclusives and collaborations with renowned creatives. These collabs were less sneaker drops and more art projects, with few representing its value to the sneaker community like Stash’s 2003 design. They were initially on display at the now-closed colette, and later dropped with just 50 units total. Paint drip details and the artist’s insignia on the heel and tongue were among the most sought after emblems in sneakers, while his various Nike collaborations of that decade that hit retail amassed campouts and line-ups that are sadly no longer part of the culture.

