Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation details for Silvio Danese were incorrect. They have now been corrected to 'Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy' and 'University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy'. The numbering of the affiliations for the Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) was updated as a result of these changes. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

